Global Artificial Turf Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial turf market. As per TBRC’s artificial turf market forecast, the artificial turf market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.83 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8% through the forecast period.

The replacement of natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums is expected to propel the artificial turf market demand. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest artificial turf market share. Major artificial turf market leaders include DowDuPont, Tarkett, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Matrix Turf, Nurteks Hali, Limonta, Challenger Turf Inc., ForeverLawn, and K&B JUNWOO Co. Ltd., GreenFields BV, Hatko Sport.

Artificial Turf Market Segments

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Other Materials

2) By Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6270&type=smp

This type of turf refers to any of several synthetic, carpet-like materials used to cover patios, football and baseball fields, and other surfaces to simulate turf made from eco-friendly materials that can be used in all kinds of weather due to their high durability and all-weather utility, making them a popular choice for commercial and residential purposes such as landscaping and lawns.

Read More On The Artificial Turf Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:

Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-and-prefabricated-nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-plastics-rubber-wood-and-textile-global-market-report

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model