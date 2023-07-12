Brain Monitoring Market Size Expected To Reach $ 10.12 Billion By 2027

Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s brain monitoring market forecast, the brain monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 10.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global brain monitoring industry is due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest brain monitoring market share. Major brain monitoring companies include Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic.

Brain Monitoring Market Segments

● By Product: Magnetoencephalograph, Electroencephalograph, Cerebral Oximeters, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices, Other Product Types

● By Procedure: Invasive, Non-invasive

● By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Other Applications

● By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Neurology Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain monitoring refers to a set of continuous online monitoring, which substantially measures the particle velocity of cerebral blood flow and volume wave in the brain. Brain monitoring is used for individualized patient management such as brain and neuro-related diagnostics and treatment purposes.

