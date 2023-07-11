Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,985 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, July 11 - 11 July 2023, 10:35

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner.

They noted that the dynamics of development of bilateral ties has increased, and hailed the fact that a new page opened in the relations between the two countries after the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Germany this March.

During the conversation, they talked about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the efforts made by Azerbaijan towards achieving peace.

The sides exchanged views on energy cooperation and the strengthening of this cooperation, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office of Germany

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more