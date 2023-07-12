Global Blood Collection Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood collection devices market forecast, the blood collection devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global blood collection devices industry is due to the increase in incidence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood collection devices market share. Major blood collection devices companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner Group, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Sarstedt AG & Company, ICU Medical Inc.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segments

● By Type: Blood Collection Tubes, Lancet, Micro Container Tubes, Warming Devices

● By Method: Manual Blood Collection, Automatic Blood Collection

● By Material: Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastic

● By End User: Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Center, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood collection devices are devices used to collect blood samples from the body. Blood collection devices are used for health and wellness testing, population studies, or research and preclinical drug studies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood Collection Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Collection Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

