To His Excellency Mr. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia

AZERBAIJAN, July 11 - 11 July 2023, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 July 2023

