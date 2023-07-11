To His Excellency Mr. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia
AZERBAIJAN, July 11 - 11 July 2023, 11:00
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage.
On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 July 2023