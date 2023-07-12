Plastic Films And Sheets Market Size Expected To Reach $103 Billion By 2027

Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Films And Sheets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plastic films and sheets market. As per TBRC’s plastic films and sheets market forecast, the plastic films and sheets market size is predicted to reach a value of $103.64 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6% through the forecast period.

The growth in the plastics industry is expected to propel the plastic films and sheets market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest plastic films and sheets market share. Major players in the market include Amcor Inc., Berry Plastic Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, UFlex Limited, Toyobo Co Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Dupont Teijin Films Limited, Taghleef Industries LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Novolex Com, British Polythene Industries.

Plastic Films And Sheets Market Segments

1) By Type: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Other Type

2) By Application: Food Packaging, Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Heavy Duty Bags, Film on Reel, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Printing, Agriculture, Other End-Users

These types of films and sheets refer to a continuous form of plastic material that is thin and wound on a core, or cut into sheets. These types of films are thinner in nature than plastic sheets and have a thickness of 0.6 mm to 0.10 mm or thicker. These are used by various industries as these sheets are environmentally friendly, multi-purpose plastic material, wrinkle and weather resistant, reusable, durable in nature, and recyclable.

