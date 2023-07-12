Global Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nuclear medicine market. As per TBRC’s nuclear medicine market forecast, the nuclear medicine market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.34 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5% through the forecast period.

The increase in constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest nuclear medicine market share. Major players in the market include Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC, the Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization, Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma7, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Nordion.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segments

1) By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

2) By Application: Cardiology, Lymphomia, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Application

3) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

This type of medicine refers to a specialised area of radiology that uses radioactive material inside the body to inspect the overall health condition of the concerned patient.

