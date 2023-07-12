Mineral Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mineral oil market analysis. As per TBRC’s mineral oil market forecast, the mineral oil market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.9 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.

Rising demand for personal care products such as skin care is expected to propel the mineral oil market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Shell, Renkert Oil Inc., British Petroleum, Petro-Canada, Sinopec, BASF, Chevron Corporation, Clariant, Seojin Chemical, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs, Eastman, Eni Oil Products, Sasol Limited.

Mineral Oil Market Segments

1) By Type: Paraffinic Oil, Naphthenic Oil, Aromatic Oil

2) By Grade: Technical Oil, White Oil

3) By End User: Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

This type of oil refers to a kind of oil produced from petroleum that contains a mixture of oily liquids. It is a colorless, transparent liquid that is odorless and tasteless. This type of oil is insoluble in water and ethanol. This type of oil is used in the manufacture of various products such as bulk drugs, cosmetics, textile auxiliaries, and plant spray oil, agrochemicals, aerosols, dye intermediates, and the paper industry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mineral Oil Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mineral Oil Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

