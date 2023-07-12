Global Medical Robotics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical robotics market research. As per TBRC’s medical robotics market forecast, the medical robotics market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.47 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.1% through the forecast period.

The rising preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest medical robotics global market share. Major players in the market include Medtronic plc, Titan Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw PLC., Mazor Robotics, Irobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical, Ekso Bionics, Accuracy Inc., Globus Medical.

Medical Robotics Market Segments
1) By Product: Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Systems
2) By Application: Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers

These types of robots are professional service robots used in and out of hospitals to improve patient care. It is used to assist in medical procedures, develop healthcare technology, and improve overall healthcare. Additionally, these types robotics technology is used in the healthcare industry for surgeries, radiotherapy treatment plans, rehabilitation therapy sessions, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Medical Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Robotics Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

