DeepPower Seeks to Make Geothermal the “Holy Grail” of Energy Production

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, today announced that that in a recent Company podcast, CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with geothermal scientist Dr. John Bershaw about the financial potential locked deep below the surface of the Earth.



“Thermal energy storage is still in the research phase,” said Dr. Bershaw. “With potential financial savings of an unprecedented size on the line, the research must be there.”

Dr. Bershaw continued, “Chevron is like other energy companies in that it pursues economically secure forms of energy production. And with recent advances like the Department of Energy project, the country could quickly approach a geothermal future.”

Andrew Van Noy, DeepPower CEO, commented, “With increasingly positive public sentiment, the country may be shifting towards a renewable future. A large portion of our country's power production goes to heating and cooling homes. Rising energy costs could make geothermal cheaper than other energy sources. Now more than ever, the country is looking to tackle rising energy costs by investing in green, renewable energy sources like geothermal.”

Dr. Bershaw, is an associate professor and the Department Chair of Geology at Portland State University. Before his academic career, Dr. Bershaw worked as a private-sector exploration geologist for Chevron. He's no stranger to diversification, having recently completed a Department of Energy (DoE) project exploring Reservoir Thermal Energy Storage in the Portland metro area. The largescale multidisciplinary team studied the logistics of potential geothermal uses for heating homes during the wintertime. Dr. Bershaw's research interests include paleoclimate, stable isotope geochemistry, stratigraphy, and basin analysis, with at least 34 publications and 450 citations on the uplift history of the Altiplano, Pamir, Tibetan Plateau, and the Cascades.

Dr. Bershaw's recent DoE project aimed to provide renewable energy to Portland's homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. But one of the most significant barriers to adoption, Dr. Bershaw observed, is the need for additional funding for research and development.

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun, and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost-effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature, high-pressure drilling systems to go where no humans have before boldly. The deeper we go, the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole, 5 miles deep, can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country with direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

