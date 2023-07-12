Lip Care Product Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lip care product market analysis. As per TBRC’s lip care product market forecast, the lip care product global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.95 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

Rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to propel the lip care product global market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lip care product market share. Major players in the lip care product market include L'Oreal Groupe, Unilever PLC, Bayer AG, Kao Corporation, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., The Clorox Company, Carma Labs Inc., EOS Products LLC, Carma Laboratories Inc., Forest Essentials, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson and Johnson.

Lip Care Product Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Lip Balm, Lip Butter, Lip Conditioner, Lip Scrub, Other Product Types
2) By Gender: Female, Male
3) By Packaging Range: Stick Packaging, Tube Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Other Packaging Ranges
4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Pharmacy And Drug Store, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

These types of care products used to improve the condition of lips by moisturizing, protecting, and healing them. These types of care products are used to replenish lips overnight and make them supple and less chapped.

