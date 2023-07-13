Business Reporter: How can healthcare adopt safe and sustainable endoscope policies?
When considered holistically, single-use may have a smaller environmental footprint than reusableLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Danish medical equipment producer Ambu is talking about how single-use endoscopes may reduce the footprint of healthcare organisations and the sector in general. If it was a country, healthcare would be the fifth largest emitter on the planet. Therefore, there is enormous pressure on healthcare institutions from both governments and the public, to commit to ecological footprint reduction by making sustainability gains across energy and water usage, as well as waste management. However, despite reusable is generally seen as a welcome alternative to single-use, research findings suggest that single-use endoscopes tend to have lower carbon footprints than reusable ones do, especially in terms of water use and the amount of waste generated. Not only is the de-contaminating process energy draining, but it also involves the use of toxic chemicals that may end up in waterways or generate a lot of PPE waste from the protective equipment that staff must wear when dealing with the toxins.
Another case for single-use endoscopes is that they help streamline workflows, and, in terms of patient outcomes, they can reduce readmission by 53 per cent. Until sustainable substitutes emerge for plastic devices, Ambu strives to use the types of plastic that present as little burden on the environment as possible. Ninety-five per cent of its new products will be PVC-free by the end of 2025 and the handles of their products will be made of bioplastic – plastic materials produced from renewable biomass sources. Ambu also runs take-back pilot partnerships in the UK and Germany, as well as take-back and energy recovery partnerships in the US.
To learn more about single-use endoscopes and their benefits, read the article.
About Ambu
Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the functionality and performance of Ambu’s products. The manifestations of the company’s efforts range from early inventions like the Ambu Bag™ resuscitator and the legendary BlueSensor™ electrodes to its newest landmark solutions like the aScope™ endoscope – the world’s first single-use flexible video scope. Ambu is now the largest and most innovative single-use endoscopy company in the world.
https://www.ambu.co.uk/
