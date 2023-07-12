Hazard Mitigation Assistance Resilience Webinar Extreme Heat #SummerReady

Join us for a webinar designed to discuss extreme heat and impacts, federal efforts to address the issue, federal funding available, and the types of mitigation projects that can mitigate extreme heat.

Join us for a webinar designed to discuss extreme heat and impacts, federal efforts to address the issue, federal funding available, and the types of mitigation projects that can mitigate extreme heat. This webinar will feature representatives from FEMA, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This webinar will be recorded and available at online.