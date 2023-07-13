Projected Growth of 3.85% CAGR in the Neuropathic Pain Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

Neuropathic Pain Market

According to IMARC Group, The neuropathic pain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Neuropathic Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the neuropathic pain market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for neuropathic pain?

The neuropathic pain market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during 2023-2033.

What is neuropathic pain?

Neuropathic pain refers to a type of chronic pain that is caused by damage or dysfunction of the nerves. Some of the common symptoms associated with this condition include burning, shooting, or tingling sensations, numbness, heightened sensitivity to touch, etc. The pain can be intermittent or long-lasting and may be felt in a specific area or spread throughout the body. Moreover, individuals suffering from neuropathic pain may experience weakness or loss of sensation in the affected areas. The diagnosis of this ailment involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, nerve conduction studies, and various imaging tests.

What are the key drivers and trends in the neuropathic pain market?

The growing cases of chronic diseases that cause nerve damage and the increasing instances of peripheral nerve injuries are primarily augmenting the neuropathic pain market. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants for stabilizing nerve cells and minimizing the release of certain neurotransmitters is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising application of nerve blocks, such as epidural injections, for blocking the transmission of pain signals to the brain is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing popularity of non-invasive pain management therapies like transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), which uses low-voltage electrical currents to stimulate nerve fibers and relieve pain, is positively impacting the market growth. Additionally, the inflating adoption of psychological treatments, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based interventions, for managing the emotional and psychological aspects of neuropathic pain is anticipated to propel the neuropathic pain market in the coming years.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the neuropathic pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the neuropathic pain market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on neuropathic pain market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the neuropathic pain market.

The neuropathic pain market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the neuropathic pain market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the neuropathic pain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the neuropathic pain market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the neuropathic pain market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

