Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Alumni Lane, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 600 block of Alumni Lane, Northeast.

At approximately 8:22 am, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, KY.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, MPD members arrested 22-year-old Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the community for their information and tips that helped progress the investigation.

###