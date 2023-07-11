Arrest Made in 2021 and 2022 Homicide Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to 2021 and 2022 Homicide offenses that occurred in the District.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 9:04 pm, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel responded to the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense occurred in the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Muntsier Sharfi, of Bristow, VA.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 11:35 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located the driver of a vehicle, an adult male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Zekariya Elmi, of Alexandria, VA.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 22-year-old Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman, of Hyattsville, MD. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.

###