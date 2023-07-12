Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:42 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene then learned of two adult shooting victims seeking treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation at the scene revealed one of the victims was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect. During the argument, the victim and the unknown suspect exchanged gunfire. One of the victims was placed under arrest.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, 56-year-old Andre Hubbard, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.