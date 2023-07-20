Power Bank Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Power Bank Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s power bank market forecast, the power bank market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.9 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global power bank industry is due to the huge rise in urban population, there has been an increase in demand for smartphones and tablets among people across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest power bank market share. Major power bank companies include Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Griffin Technology, Intex Technologies India Ltd..
Power Bank Market Segments
● By Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer
● By Price Range: Low, Medium, High
● By Application: Smart Phone, Tablet, Digital Camera, Laptop, Other Applications
● By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A power bank is defined as a portable charger that enables a user to charge their smartphones, laptop, tablet, and other media devices with a USB-enabled connection. These power banks can be reused multiple times by simply recharging them. There are various types of power banks available in the market which include, standard power banks which can be charged using a normal USB port, and solar power banks which use sunlight to charge up and contain photovoltaic panels.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Power Bank Market Characteristics
3. Power Bank Market Trends And Strategies
4. Power Bank Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Power Bank Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
