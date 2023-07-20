Global Meal Replacement Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s meal replacement market forecast, the meal replacement market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.32 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global meal replacement market industry is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes . North America region is expected to hold the largest meal replacement market share. Major meal replacement companies include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Atkins, Blue Diamond Growers, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Ltd., Kellogg Company, Nestle SA.

Meal Replacement Market Segments

● By Product: Powdered Products, Edible Bars, Ready-to-Drink, Other Products

● By Application: Weight Gain, Weight Loss, Physical Fitness, Wound Healing, Other Applications

● By Distribution Channel: Offline, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The meal replacement are used as a substitute for solid foods that contain the required quantities of calories and nutrients for the body. Meal replacement refers to a protein- and nutrient-enriched product intended to replace a meal. These are available in powdered drink form or as ready-made drinks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Meal Replacement Market Trends And Strategies

4. Meal Replacement Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Meal Replacement Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

