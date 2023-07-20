Global Patient Registry Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Patient Registry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s patient registry market forecast, the patient registry market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.54 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global patient registry industry is due to the rising adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs). North America region is expected to hold the largest patient registry market share. Major patient registry companies include IFA Systems AG, Imagetrend Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Lumedx Healthcare Technologies Private Limited, M2s Industries Private Limited, Mckesson Corporation.

Patient Registry Market Segments

● By Product: Standalone Software, Integrated Software

● By Type of Database: Disease Registries, Health Service Registeries, Product Registries

● By Deployment Model: On-Premise Models, Cloud-Based Models

● By Functionality: Population Health Management (PHM), Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Point Of Care, Product Outcome Evaluation, Medical Research And Clinical Studies

● By End User: Government Organizations And Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals And Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies, Research Centers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient registry software refers to a structured system for gathering non-clinical or clinical patient data to evaluate certain outcomes using observational study methodologies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patient Registry Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Registry Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Registry Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

