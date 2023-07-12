Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2023 / 1639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Rd, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: William M. Gordon

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on East Rd in Shaftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers met with the operator, identified as William Gordon. A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured. Gordon showed signs of intoxication and was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty of a Child. Gordon was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at Bennington Superior - Criminal Division on July 24, 2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.