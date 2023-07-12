Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 11, 2023 / 1639 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Rd, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol + Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: William M. Gordon
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on East Rd in Shaftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers met with the operator, identified as William Gordon. A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured. Gordon showed signs of intoxication and was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty of a Child. Gordon was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at Bennington Superior - Criminal Division on July 24, 2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.