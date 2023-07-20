Men’s Personal Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Men’s Personal Care Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Men’s Personal Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s men’s personal care market forecast, the men’s personal care market size is predicted to reach a value of $90.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global men’s personal care industry is due to the growing consumer inclination for specific grooming products across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest men’s personal care market share. Major men’s personal care companies include Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kao Corporation, Avon Products Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Men’s Personal Care Market Segments

● By Product: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Shave Care Products, Fragrances, Other Products

● By Category: Organic, Conventional

● By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-58 Years, 59 And Above

● By Distribution Channel: Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The men’s personal care market include men’s care products for hair, skin and other personal uses and are used for enhancing personality and for personal hygiene. Men’s personal care products include perfumes, deodorants, mouthwashes, hair conditioners, hair gel, and facial products among others. These products are used by men to nourish skin, hair and to look and feel good.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Men’s Personal Care Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Men’s Personal Care Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

