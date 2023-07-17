ReadyMade Unveils Captivating New Rap Music Video "TRIGGER" Directed By Fellow College Graduate

FIVE TOWNS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyMade, also known as Adam Tzach, a Long Island-based rapper, is set to release his highly anticipated music video for his latest single, "TRIGGER." This compelling visual masterpiece, produced in collaboration with Bennett from YunoCase and Dillan Miller, showcases ReadyMade's unique storytelling abilities and pays homage to the legendary Beastie Boys with its chill, consistent flow.

"TRIGGER" delves into the journey of an individual grappling with profound loneliness, ultimately leading them down a path of desperation where they resort to robbing a bank. The music video provides an immersive experience, offering a glimpse into the complex emotions and struggles faced by the protagonist. ReadyMade's captivating performance and poignant lyrics bring this tale to life, delivering a thought-provoking narrative that resonates with audiences.

ReadyMade's creative process for "TRIGGER" involved a collaboration with Bennett Sommer. Reflecting on the origin of the project, Adam Tzach shares, "Bennett and I both recently graduated from Emerson College and needed to produce something. I had mentioned my music to him a couple of weeks back, and he really liked that song [TRIGGER], so I pitched the idea of shooting a video, and he was down. Everything went pretty smooth from there."

As an artist deeply influenced by Dada art, ReadyMade draws inspiration from renowned artist Marcel Duchamp. Explaining the choice behind his artist name, Adam Tzach expresses, "My artist name comes from Dada art. I love Duchamp's work. He has such an interesting sense of humor about him while staying amazingly intelligent. How many artists help create new styles of art and can play chess at an advanced level? I believe a lot of people are getting interested in Dada art again; I keep seeing TikToks about it now. I think it has begun to make a resurgence because of its reactive nature. When society stops following any sense of logic, how can artists? Surrealism and Dadaism are now some of the only true forms of escape."

With "TRIGGER," ReadyMade aims to defy his father's critique that his music lacks substance. Drawing inspiration from influential artists like Slick Rick and the golden era of New York rap, ReadyMade weaves a cohesive story through his second verse. Adam Tzach shares, "I like this song a lot because I try to tell a cohesive story with my second verse. I like to show my music to my parents, and my dad always complains that I'm saying nothing. I wanted to do something that proved him wrong. In high school, I loved Slick Rick's music, and his stories are always so vivid while still being able to keep his flow consistent and narrative voice. I think a lot of 80's-90's New York rap influences my style a lot."

As an up-and-coming talent, ReadyMade's partnership with Misfit Records has been instrumental in shaping his artistic journey. Misfit Records, a leading record label renowned for its commitment to artistic freedom and innovation, provides a platform for artists like ReadyMade to thrive and connect with audiences worldwide.

The "TRIGGER" music video is set to make waves in the music industry, solidifying ReadyMade's place as a promising rap artist with a distinct voice and storytelling ability. Be sure to catch the premiere and watch "TRIGGER" here: https://youtu.be/CY0kh6V_9Y0.

ReadyMade, a Long Island-based rapper, brings a refreshing blend of storytelling and nostalgic vibes to the rap scene. With his consistent flow and captivating lyrics, ReadyMade is making waves as an emerging talent to watch.

Misfit Records is a leading record label dedicated to fostering exceptional talent across various genres. Known for its commitment to artistic freedom and innovation, Misfit Records provides a platform for artists to thrive and connect with audiences worldwide.



ReadyMade - "TRIGGER" (Directed by Bennett Sommer)