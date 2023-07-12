Submit Release
FEMA Announces 2023 Youth Preparedness Council

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the new group of dedicated young people who committed to engaging and advocating for preparedness as part of the 2023-2024 FEMA national Youth Preparedness Council.

“Every year, I look forward to welcoming this talented, diverse and accomplished group of young people to FEMA,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “As the next generation of emergency managers, the input provided by the Youth Preparedness Council is invaluable, and we are confident they will carry the lessons learned here back to their communities to help them before, during and after disasters.”

The council consists of student leaders in grades 8-11 who devote their time and effort to learn about emergency management and serve as preparedness ambassadors in their community. Members are chosen based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to increase levels of community resilience throughout the country. 

These 15 youth leaders will spend a year on the national council supporting FEMA’s commitment to promote and sustain a prepared nation. The council provides FEMA with an avenue to engage young people and gain direct insights on ways to consider their perspectives, feedback and opinions. 

  • Jordy Almonte of New York
  • Armaan Bhasin of Wisconsin
  • Georgia Bukata of Arizona
  • Arushi Gupta of California
  • Michael Hamad of Texas
  • Diego Irizarry Ramos of Puerto Rico
  • Bryce Ludikhuize of Wyoming
  • Anjali Mukundan of Virginia
  • Ysabella Olsen of Missouri
  • Iris-Bella Quiroa of Rhode Island
  • Kennedy Solaru of Washington, D.C.
  • Suniti Srinivasan of Washington
  • Julia Surzykiewicz of Illinois
  • Isabella Tarsitano of Florida
  • Jiaming Zhang of Oregon

 

The FEMA Youth Preparedness Council was formed in 2012 to bring together youth leaders from across the country engaged in advocating for preparedness.

While on the council, national Youth Preparedness Council members meet with FEMA staff to provide input on strategies, initiatives and projects. During their term, members gain professional skills and forge new relationships as they work on teams to develop preparedness-related projects.

Learn more about FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council.

