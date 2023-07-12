President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the areas affected by flooding beginning on July 9, and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide assistance authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to save lives, protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. This assistance is for Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas.