Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,061 in the last 365 days.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the areas affected by flooding beginning on July 9, and continuing. 

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide assistance authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to save lives, protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. This assistance is for Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.  

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.  

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas.  

You just read:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Vermont

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more