FEMA and SiriusXM Expand Relationship to Enhance Delivery of Emergency Alerts

WASHINGTON -- FEMA and SiriusXM today announced an expansion of their relationship that will enhance connectivity of FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), National Public Warning System. As part of the new program, SiriusXM will give FEMA access to secure bandwidth on SiriusXM’s proprietary satellite radio system to provide additional connectivity between FEMA and the National Public Warning System (NPWS) network.

SiriusXM will be providing a satellite-based delivery system to FEMA’s NPWS, which consists of 77 designated radio broadcast stations and other relay facilities that cooperatively participate with FEMA to provide emergency alert and warning information to the public.

“A secure, trusted, capable and reliable technology ecosystem is the foundation of the IPAWS NPWS capability,” said Antwane Johnson, Director of FEMA IPAWS. “IPAWS embraces innovative technologies and platforms, and SiriusXM’s satellite network helps reinforce our capabilities.”

“By supplying this satellite-based backup for FEMA’s backbone communications system, SiriusXM helps to strengthen FEMA’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to weather-related crises and other emergencies,” said Bridget Neville, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Signal Distribution Engineering, SiriusXM. “SiriusXM has worked extensively with FEMA over the years, and we are proud of our efforts that aid in delivering critical emergency messages to the public. We look forward to deepening and expanding upon our relationship with FEMA through this program and additional opportunities to leverage our satellite network in the future.”

SiriusXM has collaborated with FEMA for more than two decades, including providing dedicated satellite radio receivers for FEMA to distribute during emergencies, operating as an NPWS station and carrying other emergency information to disaster-stricken regions. SiriusXM’s satellite network plays an essential public safety role during natural disasters and other emergencies by providing potentially life-saving information to remote areas not easily reached by terrestrial facilities, and in times of emergencies when other communications systems may be unavailable or inoperable. SiriusXM also broadcasts Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages on its free preview channels, which are available on all satellite radios without a subscription required. The preview channels give the public much-needed information during natural disasters, assisting in the aftermath of major disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and forest fires.

For more information please visit Integrated Public Alert & Warning System | FEMA.gov.