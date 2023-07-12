EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Spring Semester Graduates Take Oath

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services organized the Professional Oath Ceremony for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester graduates. The ceremony took place on Monday, 10 July, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, where nearly 300 healthcare professionals took their oaths. Present at the ceremony were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Dean of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora, Dean of the Faculty of Tourism Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, and faculty members.

Following a moment of silence and the national anthem, the Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seray Kabaran performed a piano recital.

Then, the valedictorians of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Maya Charidi, and the School of Health Services, Oral and Dental Health Associate Program, Derya Gök, delivered speeches on behalf of the graduates.

"It Requires Great Responsibility"

In her opening speech at the Oath Ceremony, Dean Prof. Dr. Malkoç welcomed everyone and emphasized that today they gathered for a highly honorable occasion. Prof. Dr. Malkoç highlighted that the Faculty has become one of the important faculties in the field of health since it is one of the significant faculties opened by EMU, the first university of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Prof. Dr. Malkoç stated that the Faculty continues with its activities at a national and international level and emphasized the importance of the accreditations obtained in this context.

Addressing the parents of the students, Prof. Dr. Malkoç said, "You entrusted us with your children, whom you raised with great dedication, and we are delivering them to you as competent and expert young individuals."

Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Malkoç said, "Dear colleagues, you have made an excellent career choice. You have become healthcare professionals. Today, by taking this oath, you are providing the greatest assurance of your responsibility. You will touch people's lives. May your empathy be strong. Touching people's lives requires great responsibilities. I am confident that you will fulfill these responsibilities. May the path be open for all of you."

"I Believe You Will Represent EMU in the Best Possible Way"

Speaking at the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın welcomed everyone and emphasized that EMU has been one of the institutions that has raised quality standards to the highest level since its establishment. Providing information about EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that EMU will have around 75,000 graduates worldwide, including the new graduates. Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that EMU has set the goal of being one of the best not only in the TRNC but also within the region, and has been gradually achieving this goal in line with its vision. Prof. Dr. Hocanın mentioned that according to THE rankings, EMU is among the top 150 young universities in the world. Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that according to the same rankings, EMU has achieved the 1st place in both the TRNC and the entire island of Cyprus.

Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his belief that the graduates of the Faculty of Health Sciences have received the best education and that they will represent EMU in the best possible way, respecting ethical values. Wishing success to all students, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said, "May your path be open."

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. Hocanın and Prof. Dr. Malkoç presented gifts to the top-ranking graduates of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the School of Health Services, and the names of the top graduates were recorded in the memorial logbook.

They Took an Oath on Their Commitment to Principles and Ethical Values

Graduates from the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, including the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Department of Nursing, Department of Health Management, Department of Exercise and Sports Sciences, as well as graduates from the programs of Dental Health, Anesthesia, Operating Room Services, Dialysis, Physiotherapy, First and Emergency Aid, Radiotherapy, Medical Imaging, and Orthopedic Prosthetics and Orthotics, recited their respective oaths accompanied by Department Heads and Program Coordinators.

Before starting their professional careers, graduates of the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences and the School of Health Services took an oath to express their commitment to principles and ethical values that they will adhere to throughout their professional lives. After reading their oaths, the graduates enthusiastically threw their caps in celebration of their graduation.