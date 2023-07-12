EMU to Grant 10% Discount to Students Who Pay Their Tutition Fees in Full Until 15 July

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) had recently started a 10% discount for all those who are citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) or who have graduated from a TRNC high school and will enroll in EMU associate degree or undergraduate programs for the first time, if they pay their fees in advance. In a statement released by the EMU Rector’s Office, it was noted that the students showed great interest in the implementation and that the discount will be applied until 15 July 2023.
More information regarding the discount can be obtained from EMU Call Center – 0392 630 11 11.
Eastern Mediterranean University
