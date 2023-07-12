Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Successfully Commissions Michichi and Kneehill Solar Projects

/EIN News/ -- Drumheller, Alberta, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) ("Capstone”) is proud to announce the successful commissioning of the Michichi and Kneehill Solar Projects in Alberta which are now providing 50 MWac of emissions-free electricity to the Alberta grid and generating revenue for local communities.



The Michichi Solar Project is a 25 MWac development located in Starland County, Alberta, just north of the Town of Drumheller. The Kneehill Solar Project is a 25Mac facility located in Kneehill County, Alberta, just north of the Town of Three Hills.

With the two new solar projects, Capstone is continuing its commitment to building meaningful, long-standing relationships with Indigenous communities. The Sawridge First Nation, a Cree people that is an original signatory to Treaty No.8, is an equity partner for both the Michichi and Kneehill Solar projects.

Michichi and Kneehill Solar created more than 100 jobs on site during peak construction and will provide over 70 FTE job years each over the operational life of the projects. Michichi and Kneehill Solar will also provide millions of dollars in stable long-term property tax revenue to Starland and Kneehill County over the operational life of the projects. Each project will also offset approximately 30,000 metric tonnes of CO2e each year and provide enough electricity for 6,000 Albertan homes.



Capstone’s leadership in forging partnerships with the private sector to help companies reach their climate and decarbonization targets continues with the new projects as power and environmental attributes generated from Michichi Solar will be sold to Keyera Corporation, one of the largest midstream oil and gas operators in Canada.



“These projects exemplify our dedication to forging partnerships and creating positive impact for local communities,” says Capstone CEO, David Eva. “By providing 50 MWac of emissions-free electricity to the Alberta grid, we not only contribute to decarbonization efforts but also generate substantial revenue and create jobs in rural municipalities and foster long-term relationships with Indigenous communities.”

The milestone was celebrated today at a ribbon-cutting event at Michichi Solar alongside the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Natural Resources, representatives from Keyera Corporation, local officials from Starland County, and project stakeholders. Both Michichi and Kneehill Solar received significant federal support from Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (“SREP”).



Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 824 MW installed capacity across 31 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

