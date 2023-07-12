Veteran Retail/E-Commerce Journalist Jason Del Rey Joins the Retail Revolution at eTail Boston 2023

etail logo

“Winner Sells All” Author Primed to Share Lessons Learned from Walmart/Amazon Rivalry

From Amazon’s foray into physical stores to the launch of Walmart+, each salvo has been a teachable moment that I’m eager to share with the eTail Boston audience.” — Jason Del Rey, Author, Winner Sells All

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WBR (Worldwide Business Research, the world leader in B2B focused conference events), today announced that Jason Del Rey, veteran retail journalist and author of the critically acclaimed “WINNER SELLS ALL: Amazon, Walmart and the Battle for our Wallets” will be joining eTail Boston (August 21-24th at the Sheraton Boston) for a keynote fireside chat on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In his first on-stage appearance since the release of his new book, Del Rey will share some of the stories and insights he has uncovered throughout a decade of reporting on Amazon and Walmart as a former senior correspondent for Recode and Vox.com. From the beginnings of their epic rivalry to their latest efforts to outmaneuver one another in both digital and physical retail, Del Rey will offer attendees a glimpse at both the missteps and triumphs of both companies and how they can apply the lessons learned to their own businesses. Immediately following his fireside chat, attendees will have an opportunity to ‘meet and greet’ with Del Rey and receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last).

“The ongoing battle for supremacy between Amazon and Walmart, both in public and behind closed doors, has had a lasting impact on the entire retail ecosystem,” said Jason Del Rey, Author, “Winner Sells All”. “From Amazon’s foray into physical stores to the launch of Walmart+, each salvo has been a teachable moment that I’m eager to share with the eTail Boston audience.”

Part of the longest-running event series dedicated to the omnichannel retail community, eTail Boston brings together over 1500 senior decision-makers from the most iconic brands and digital disruptors for four days of immersive and insightful sessions designed to inform and transform how retailers do business. Some of the "can’t miss" sessions from the retail revolutionaries speaking at eTail Boston this year include:

• Investor Perspectives On Retail Trends In 2023 and Beyond – Join CNBC retail reporter Gabrielle Fonrouge as she and our panel of retail investors and venture capitalists delve into the market forces driving retail this year and beyond, potential growth opportunities and what it takes to be retail’s next unicorn.

• Selling On Amazon: Effective Marketplace Management Strategies - Dan Marques, the SVP of Global Digital Commerce for Crocs sits down with Forbes Contributor Kiri Masters for an in-depth conversation on the company’s unique approach to online marketplaces and best practices for retailers to stand out from their competitors.

• Disruptor Diaries: Success Stories from the D2C Darlings of 2023 – Consumer expectations are at an all-time high, and the current retail landscape has proven challenging for even the most established D2C brands. Hear as executives from VRAI, On Running, Knot Standard, Vivrelle and Hydrow share how their brands have successfully navigated the challenges of the past year.4

To view the full agenda or to learn more about sponsorship/exhibition opportunities at eTail Boston, please visit https://etailboston.com/. For the latest retail news and eTail developments, be sure to follow us on Twitter @etailnews and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldwide-business-research/

###

About eTail

Launched in 1999, eTail is the longest-running event series dedicated to the continued growth and evolution of the omnichannel retail industry. Produced by Worldwide Business Research (WBR), eTail is a worldwide series of events spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. Our conferences are designed to provide actionable best practices that our attendees can put into practice now and can share within their organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.etailboston.com/.

About WBR

WBR (Worldwide Business Research) is the world leader in B2B focused conference events. Founded in 1996, the company produces over 100 conferences yearly designed to offer the leaders of emerging and established companies across multiple industries actionable insights, educational discussions, and networking opportunities to inform and transform how they do business now and in the future. The company also generates custom research to help companies educate the market on the latest developments and best practices. For more information, please visit https://www.wbresearch.com/.