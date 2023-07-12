Anti-Hate Task Force Kicks Off First Meeting on July 11 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 7 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 10, 2023

On Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m., Council President Evan Glass will host the first meeting of the newly formed Anti-Hate Task Force alongside County elected officials and leaders from the Jewish, African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino and Muslim communities.

Council President Glass introduced a resolution creating an Anti-Hate Task Force and appointing its members, that was formally adopted with unanimous support during Council session on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Anti-Hate Task Force is made up of community and faith leaders and will engage Montgomery County residents in developing recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County.

“The rise in racial, ethnic and LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Montgomery County is disturbing and frightening,” Council President Glass said. “This task force was formed following reports that there were 143 reported bias incidents in Montgomery County in 2021 -- the highest number in nearly a decade. Just recently, the Park Hills neighborhood in Silver Spring was targeted with vandalism and the removal and burning of Pride flags, LGBTQ+ banners, Ukrainian solidarity flags, a Black Trans Lives Matter flag and other inclusive lawn signs. We are all committed to ending the spread of hate, bigotry and harassment based on race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin, disability, and sexual orientation based on gender, gender identity and expression, or any other protected characteristic as defined by law. Hate and fear has not place in our County and we must stand against acts of hate and bigotry.”

The task force kicks off its first meeting on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. in the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, located at 11701 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.

The task force is expected to hold several meetings in the upcoming months, and present final recommendations in late November.

