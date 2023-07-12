Montgomery County Council Meets on July 11 at 1:15 p.m. to Celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month and Conduct Nine Public Hearings

MARYLAND, October 7 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 10, 2023

Also on July 11: Review and vote expected on Planning Board draft amendments to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation for the Edward U. Taylor Elementary School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 1:15 p.m. and the meeting will begin with a proclamation, presented by Council Vice President Andrew Friedson, to recognize National Parks and Recreation Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 31-23, Technical Corrections

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 31-23, Technical Corrections. The expedited bill would correct technical, typographical, grammatical, reference and codification errors in, and make stylistic, clarifying and conforming amendments to, various provisions of County law.

District Council Session

Planning Board Draft Amendment to the Master Plan for the Historic Preservation for the Edward U. Taylor Elementary School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning and Amendments to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a work session and is expected to vote on a Planning Board draft amendment to the Master Plan for the Historic Preservation for the Edward U. Taylor Elementary School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning and Amendments to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation. The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee reviewed this item on June 12 and unanimously recommended the approval of the Edward U. Taylor Elementary School Amendment to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation and the disapproval of the Weller’s Dry Cleaning Amendment.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, July 11, which is available on the Council website.

