B.C. strengthens community preparedness for climate-related disasters

CANADA, July 11 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive more than $44 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows.

Funding is divided into three categories:

Category 1 (C1): foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): small scale structural activities

Abbotsford – C2: High Water Warning System

Total funding: $150,000

Adams Lake Indian Band – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Adaptation Project

Total funding: $300,000

Barriere – C1: Leonie Dam Decommissioning Study

Total funding: $150,000

Cache Creek – C1: Sanitary System Improvement Design for Flood Mitigation

Total funding: $150,000

Central Okanagan Regional District – C1: Disaster Risk Reduction Integrated Planning Project

Total funding: $150,000

Clearwater – C3: Emergency Backup Power DLCC Well 1&3

Total funding: $148,050.60

Comox Valley Regional District – C3: Dyke Road Park Coastal Resilience through Green Shores

Total funding: $1,135,454

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Projects for Cook’s Ferry

Total funding: $299,600

Coquitlam – C1: Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Analysis

Total funding: $150,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District – Regional: C2 Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation - Public Awareness Projects

Regional partner: Duncan

Total funding: $226,250

Daylu Dena Council – C1: Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Adaptation Plan

Total funding: $149,643

Delta – C3: Boundary Bay Dike Improvements

Total funding: $2,000,000

East Kootenay Regional District – C1, C2: Fairmont Creek Debris Flow Hazard and Risk Assessment and Mitigation Options Update and Fairmont Hot Springs Development Guidance Project

Total funding: $210,000

Fernie – C3: Mountview Dike Phase 2 and Coal Creek Bin Wall Upgrades

Total funding: $1,980,300

Gibsons – C3: Eastern Foreshore Improvements

Total funding: $2,000,000

Grand Forks – C3: North Ruckle Floodplain Naturalization and Habitat Offset Project

Total funding: $1,765,858

Invermere – C1: Integrated Stormwater Plan

Total funding: $150,000

Kamloops – C3: Lower Springhill Creek Channel Stabilization

Total funding: $1,870,000

Kanaka Bar Indian Band – C3: Water servicing for climate adaptation and drought resiliency

Total funding: $1,707,188.80

Kent – C3: Chaplin Road Culvert Replacement

Total funding: $1,309,132

Kitimat – C1: Dike Extension: Feasibility Study

Total funding: $150,000

Kwadacha Nation – C1: Flood and Erosion Mitigation Planning

Total funding: $149,820

Langley Township – C3: 56 Avenue and 24200 Block Slope Stability

Total funding: $1,000,000

Leq’a:mel First Nation – C1: Flood, Erosion, and Stormwater Risk Gap Assessment and Holachten Drainage Study

Total funding: $149,980

Lhtako Dené Nation – C3: Air conditioning for Nation Longhouse to provide a place of refuge for local residents evacuated from their homes because of fire and any other natural disaster

Total funding: $57,409

Lil’wat Nation – C1: Xit’olacw Village Geohazard Assessment and Risk Mapping

Total funding: $150,000

Lytton First Nation – Regional: C1, C2: Fraser Canyon Flood and Landslide Geohazard Risk Mapping

Regional partners: Boothroyd Band, Siska Band, Skuppah Indian Band, Boston Bar First Nation, Lytton, Hope

Total funding: $984,740

Metchosin – Regional: C1: Disaster Risk Assessment, Mapping and Hazard Mitigation Planning Project

Regional partner: Scia’new Nation

Total funding: $116,000

Mission – C1: Detailed Design for Lane Creek Drainage Pump Station replacement

Total funding: $150,000

Nanaimo – Regional: C1: HRVA Renewal and Risk Mapping

Regional partner: Snuneymuxw First Nation

Total funding: $300,000

Nanaimo Regional District – C1: Regional District of Nanaimo Climate Risk Assessment for Coastal Flood Hazard Areas

Total funding: $150,000

Nelson – C1: Anderson/Fell Creek Detailed Hazard and Risk Assessment and C2: Risk Management Practice and Policy Development

Total funding: $300,000

New Denver – Regional: C1: Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessment, planning) and C3: Small scale structural activities

Regional partner: Silverton

Total funding: $797,512

Nisga’a Lisims Government – Regional: C1: Nisga’a Nation Flood Risk Mitigation

Regional partners: Gitwinksihlkw Village Government, Laxgalts’ap Village Government, Gingolx Village Government

Total funding: $599,635

North Coast Regional District – C1: Tlell Erosion/Flood Mitigation Project 2023

Total funding: $79,288

North Vancouver District – C1: Wave modelling and updated flood hazard maps to inform adaptation measures in the District of North Vancouver

Total funding: $111,500

Okanagan Indian Band – C2: Natural Disaster Forecasting on the Okanagan Indian Reserve

Total funding: $150,000

Peters First Nation – C3: Fraser River Flood Control Berm and River Training

Total funding: $1,998,900

Princeton – C3: November 21 Atmospheric River Flood Event Recovery - Riverside Community Centre Siphon (Sanitary) Replacement

Total funding: $2,000,000

Saulteau First Nations – C1: Hazard, Risk & Vulnerability Analysis

Total funding: $150,000

Seabird Island Band – Regional: C1, C2: Stó:lō Geohazard Risk Mapping

Regional partners: Sq’ewlets First Nation, Xwchíyò:m First Nation, Skawahlook First Nation, Union Bar First Nation, Chawathil First Nation, Shxw’ōwhámel First Nation, Yale First Nation, Harrison Hot Springs

Total funding: $1,765,375

Sema:th First Nation – C1: Disaster Resiliency Planning Project

Total funding: $109,340

Sidney – C1, C2: Wave Data Collection, Flood Construction Level Refinement and Flood Risk Public Education

Total funding: $297,000

Simpcw First Nation – C1: Geohazard Assessment and Community Risk Mapping

Total funding: $150,000

Skeetchestn Indian Band – C1: Skeetchestn IR#0 – Deadman River Floodplain Mapping

Total funding: $150,000

Skwah First Nation – Regional: C3: Flood Protection Project

Regional partners: Chilliwack, Shxwha:y Village

Total funding: $5,890,000

Smithers – Regional: C1: Smithers Airport South Slope Monitoring Project

Regional partners: Bulkley-Nechako Regional District

Total funding: $253,891

Strathcona Regional District – Regional: C1, C2: Reconciliation Through Restoration and a One Health Approach to Disaster Risk Reduction

Regional partners: Campbell River, Homalco First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, K’ómoks First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Gold River, Sawyard

Total funding: $1,150,052.62

Sts’ailes – C1: Hydrogeological Investigations to Understand, Assess, Mitigate and Plan for Groundwater Flooding Hazards

Total funding: $149,390

Summerland – C1: Giants Head Basin Flood Risk Mitigation Planning and C3: Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrades Construction

Total funding: $2,084,590

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc – C3: Paul Lake Dam Spillway Upgrade Project

Total funding: $1,725,400

Tla’amin Nation – C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Youth Education and Outreach

Total funding: $17,082

Ts'kw'aylaxw – C1: Landslide Hazard Assessment

Total funding: $149,996

Tsal’alh – C1: Seton Portage Geotechnical & Hydrotechnical Assessment and Planning

Total funding: $150,000

Tsawwassen First Nation – C1: Community Housing Area Drainage - Functional Design

Total funding: $98,750

Tsq’escenemc – C1, C2: IR #1 Flood Mitigation Plan and Physical Development Plan Updates based on Climate-Adapted Floodwater Elevations

Total funding: $299,831

Upper Similkameen Indian Band – Regional: C1: Similkameen Baseline Geohazard Study within the USIB and LSIB Reserve Areas

Regional partner: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Total funding: $296,076

Vancouver - C1: Coastal Vulnerability Assessment C2: Musqueam Creek West Southlands Flood Preparedness Tool, C3: Oak Street and Fraser Street Outfalls Remediation to Improve Climate Resilience

Total: $2,008,010

Victoria – C1: Mike 3 Wave FM Modelling of the City of Victoria Shoreline and C2: Climate Equity by Design - Engagement for Community-Led Climate Risk Communications, Management and Adaptation

Total funding: $300,000

View Royal – C1: Coastal Adaptation Plan - Hazard Mapping and Risk Assessment

Total funding: $95,000

Whispering Pines/Clinton Band – C3: Construction of Site 2A Revetment

Total funding: $1,968,000

Williams Lake First Nation – C1: Climate change resiliency study and engineering options for protection of Williams Lake First Nation infrastructure

Total funding: $128,578

Xaxli'p First Nation – C1: Landslide Hazard Assessment

Total funding: $149,936