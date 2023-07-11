B.C. strengthens community preparedness for climate-related disasters
CANADA, July 11 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.
First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive more than $44 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows.
Funding is divided into three categories:
- Category 1 (C1): foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)
- Category 2 (C2): non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)
- Category 3 (C3): small scale structural activities
Abbotsford – C2: High Water Warning System
Total funding: $150,000
Adams Lake Indian Band – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Adaptation Project
Total funding: $300,000
Barriere – C1: Leonie Dam Decommissioning Study
Total funding: $150,000
Cache Creek – C1: Sanitary System Improvement Design for Flood Mitigation
Total funding: $150,000
Central Okanagan Regional District – C1: Disaster Risk Reduction Integrated Planning Project
Total funding: $150,000
Clearwater – C3: Emergency Backup Power DLCC Well 1&3
Total funding: $148,050.60
Comox Valley Regional District – C3: Dyke Road Park Coastal Resilience through Green Shores
Total funding: $1,135,454
Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – C1, C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Projects for Cook’s Ferry
Total funding: $299,600
Coquitlam – C1: Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Analysis
Total funding: $150,000
Cowichan Valley Regional District – Regional: C2 Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation - Public Awareness Projects
Regional partner: Duncan
Total funding: $226,250
Daylu Dena Council – C1: Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Adaptation Plan
Total funding: $149,643
Delta – C3: Boundary Bay Dike Improvements
Total funding: $2,000,000
East Kootenay Regional District – C1, C2: Fairmont Creek Debris Flow Hazard and Risk Assessment and Mitigation Options Update and Fairmont Hot Springs Development Guidance Project
Total funding: $210,000
Fernie – C3: Mountview Dike Phase 2 and Coal Creek Bin Wall Upgrades
Total funding: $1,980,300
Gibsons – C3: Eastern Foreshore Improvements
Total funding: $2,000,000
Grand Forks – C3: North Ruckle Floodplain Naturalization and Habitat Offset Project
Total funding: $1,765,858
Invermere – C1: Integrated Stormwater Plan
Total funding: $150,000
Kamloops – C3: Lower Springhill Creek Channel Stabilization
Total funding: $1,870,000
Kanaka Bar Indian Band – C3: Water servicing for climate adaptation and drought resiliency
Total funding: $1,707,188.80
Kent – C3: Chaplin Road Culvert Replacement
Total funding: $1,309,132
Kitimat – C1: Dike Extension: Feasibility Study
Total funding: $150,000
Kwadacha Nation – C1: Flood and Erosion Mitigation Planning
Total funding: $149,820
Langley Township – C3: 56 Avenue and 24200 Block Slope Stability
Total funding: $1,000,000
Leq’a:mel First Nation – C1: Flood, Erosion, and Stormwater Risk Gap Assessment and Holachten Drainage Study
Total funding: $149,980
Lhtako Dené Nation – C3: Air conditioning for Nation Longhouse to provide a place of refuge for local residents evacuated from their homes because of fire and any other natural disaster
Total funding: $57,409
Lil’wat Nation – C1: Xit’olacw Village Geohazard Assessment and Risk Mapping
Total funding: $150,000
Lytton First Nation – Regional: C1, C2: Fraser Canyon Flood and Landslide Geohazard Risk Mapping
Regional partners: Boothroyd Band, Siska Band, Skuppah Indian Band, Boston Bar First Nation, Lytton, Hope
Total funding: $984,740
Metchosin – Regional: C1: Disaster Risk Assessment, Mapping and Hazard Mitigation Planning Project
Regional partner: Scia’new Nation
Total funding: $116,000
Mission – C1: Detailed Design for Lane Creek Drainage Pump Station replacement
Total funding: $150,000
Nanaimo – Regional: C1: HRVA Renewal and Risk Mapping
Regional partner: Snuneymuxw First Nation
Total funding: $300,000
Nanaimo Regional District – C1: Regional District of Nanaimo Climate Risk Assessment for Coastal Flood Hazard Areas
Total funding: $150,000
Nelson – C1: Anderson/Fell Creek Detailed Hazard and Risk Assessment and C2: Risk Management Practice and Policy Development
Total funding: $300,000
New Denver – Regional: C1: Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessment, planning) and C3: Small scale structural activities
Regional partner: Silverton
Total funding: $797,512
Nisga’a Lisims Government – Regional: C1: Nisga’a Nation Flood Risk Mitigation
Regional partners: Gitwinksihlkw Village Government, Laxgalts’ap Village Government, Gingolx Village Government
Total funding: $599,635
North Coast Regional District – C1: Tlell Erosion/Flood Mitigation Project 2023
Total funding: $79,288
North Vancouver District – C1: Wave modelling and updated flood hazard maps to inform adaptation measures in the District of North Vancouver
Total funding: $111,500
Okanagan Indian Band – C2: Natural Disaster Forecasting on the Okanagan Indian Reserve
Total funding: $150,000
Peters First Nation – C3: Fraser River Flood Control Berm and River Training
Total funding: $1,998,900
Princeton – C3: November 21 Atmospheric River Flood Event Recovery - Riverside Community Centre Siphon (Sanitary) Replacement
Total funding: $2,000,000
Saulteau First Nations – C1: Hazard, Risk & Vulnerability Analysis
Total funding: $150,000
Seabird Island Band – Regional: C1, C2: Stó:lō Geohazard Risk Mapping
Regional partners: Sq’ewlets First Nation, Xwchíyò:m First Nation, Skawahlook First Nation, Union Bar First Nation, Chawathil First Nation, Shxw’ōwhámel First Nation, Yale First Nation, Harrison Hot Springs
Total funding: $1,765,375
Sema:th First Nation – C1: Disaster Resiliency Planning Project
Total funding: $109,340
Sidney – C1, C2: Wave Data Collection, Flood Construction Level Refinement and Flood Risk Public Education
Total funding: $297,000
Simpcw First Nation – C1: Geohazard Assessment and Community Risk Mapping
Total funding: $150,000
Skeetchestn Indian Band – C1: Skeetchestn IR#0 – Deadman River Floodplain Mapping
Total funding: $150,000
Skwah First Nation – Regional: C3: Flood Protection Project
Regional partners: Chilliwack, Shxwha:y Village
Total funding: $5,890,000
Smithers – Regional: C1: Smithers Airport South Slope Monitoring Project
Regional partners: Bulkley-Nechako Regional District
Total funding: $253,891
Strathcona Regional District – Regional: C1, C2: Reconciliation Through Restoration and a One Health Approach to Disaster Risk Reduction
Regional partners: Campbell River, Homalco First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, K’ómoks First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Gold River, Sawyard
Total funding: $1,150,052.62
Sts’ailes – C1: Hydrogeological Investigations to Understand, Assess, Mitigate and Plan for Groundwater Flooding Hazards
Total funding: $149,390
Summerland – C1: Giants Head Basin Flood Risk Mitigation Planning and C3: Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrades Construction
Total funding: $2,084,590
Tk’emlups te Secwepemc – C3: Paul Lake Dam Spillway Upgrade Project
Total funding: $1,725,400
Tla’amin Nation – C2: Disaster Risk Reduction Youth Education and Outreach
Total funding: $17,082
Ts'kw'aylaxw – C1: Landslide Hazard Assessment
Total funding: $149,996
Tsal’alh – C1: Seton Portage Geotechnical & Hydrotechnical Assessment and Planning
Total funding: $150,000
Tsawwassen First Nation – C1: Community Housing Area Drainage - Functional Design
Total funding: $98,750
Tsq’escenemc – C1, C2: IR #1 Flood Mitigation Plan and Physical Development Plan Updates based on Climate-Adapted Floodwater Elevations
Total funding: $299,831
Upper Similkameen Indian Band – Regional: C1: Similkameen Baseline Geohazard Study within the USIB and LSIB Reserve Areas
Regional partner: Lower Similkameen Indian Band
Total funding: $296,076
Vancouver - C1: Coastal Vulnerability Assessment C2: Musqueam Creek West Southlands Flood Preparedness Tool, C3: Oak Street and Fraser Street Outfalls Remediation to Improve Climate Resilience
Total: $2,008,010
Victoria – C1: Mike 3 Wave FM Modelling of the City of Victoria Shoreline and C2: Climate Equity by Design - Engagement for Community-Led Climate Risk Communications, Management and Adaptation
Total funding: $300,000
View Royal – C1: Coastal Adaptation Plan - Hazard Mapping and Risk Assessment
Total funding: $95,000
Whispering Pines/Clinton Band – C3: Construction of Site 2A Revetment
Total funding: $1,968,000
Williams Lake First Nation – C1: Climate change resiliency study and engineering options for protection of Williams Lake First Nation infrastructure
Total funding: $128,578
Xaxli'p First Nation – C1: Landslide Hazard Assessment
Total funding: $149,936