Premier’s statement on Imamat Day

CANADA, July 11 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Imamat Day:

“Today, Ismaili Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will celebrate Imamat Day.

“This year marks the 66th anniversary of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV becoming the 49th hereditary imam and spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims.

“The Aga Khan is an inspiring leader, philanthropist and humanitarian who has dedicated his life to promoting peace, pluralism and human rights – values shared by many British Columbians.

“The Aga Khan is also an honorary Canadian citizen who has made significant contributions to our country and our province. He established the Ismaili centre in Burnaby, a place of faith and a place of community that welcomes Ismailis and non-Ismailis alike.

“Imamat Day, also known as Khushiali, offers an opportunity for all British Columbians to learn more about Isma’ilism and the many contributions Ismailis have made to our province. It also serves as a reminder that Ismailis and other Muslims continue to face Islamophobia and that we all have role to play in condemning hate and creating a more inclusive province.

“Today, I extend my best wishes to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and the Ismaili Muslims throughout British Columbia. Together, we celebrate our shared values and our shared future.

“Khushiali Mubarak!”