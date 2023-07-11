Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Chief and Council of Splatsin, and the mayor and council of the City of Enderby, have released the following statement about improvements to the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road:

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of Harry Jones Jr., especially his children and all of his friends and communities that are affected by this tragic accident.

“The ministry and Splatsin have been working together to design safety upgrades at the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road. In collaboration with Splatsin and supported by the City of Enderby and District of Sicamous, the ministry is moving ahead with installing signals to improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles at this busy intersection.

“The design for this safety upgrade is on schedule to be completed this summer, with construction expected to be completed this fall.

“We look forward to the completion of this important initiative.”