87 affordable rental homes open in Parksville

CANADA, July 11 - A new affordable housing development in Parksville has opened, providing 87 new affordable rental homes for families, seniors, veterans and people living with disabilities.

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion; Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville; Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing; and Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, along with Doug O’Brien, mayor of Parksville, and Andrea Blakeman, CEO of Ballenas Housing Society, announced a combined investment of approximately $30 million to fund 87 new homes in Parksville for people with low to moderate incomes.

Construction is complete and the residents have started moving into their new homes.

“This development will be life changing for the people who will call it home, giving them a secure, affordable place to call their own,” Kahlon said. “I want to thank the Ballenas Housing Society and our many project partners working with us to provide more people with the option to stay in Parksville, close to the people they care for.”

The newly opened building at 360 and 364 Moilliet St. has eight three-bedroom townhomes and 79 apartments, including a mix of one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den and two-bedroom units. The development is close to downtown Parksville and is within walking distance of grocery stores, parks, health-care services and schools.

“These homes are the first provincially subsidized rental homes to be built in Parksville in many years,” Walker said. “Thanks to the combined efforts of government and community partners, they will provide affordable options for a community with a historically low vacancy rate. This is indeed a welcome addition to the community and we look forward to more developments like it in the future.”

The owner and operator of the building, Ballenas Housing Society (formerly known as Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society), will have an office on site to support residents.

“I wish to express my gratitude to everyone involved and, in particular, to Ballenas Housing Society, for creating a well-designed, purpose-built affordable housing project in Parksville,” O’Brien said. “These new homes provide quality housing for a variety of families while also benefiting returning Parksville residents unable to afford housing until now. Through collaboration, we look forward to continuing our strategy to address the housing crisis by developing future projects.”

Sixty units will have rent geared to income, where rent is 30% of household income. This includes 17 units reserved for residents with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance. The remaining 27 units will be at market rates, which start at $1,360 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,487 for a one-bedroom-plus-den unit, $1,742 for a two-bedroom unit and $2,422 for a three-bedroom townhome.

“Ballenas Housing Society is thrilled to open its first building in the Oceanside area,” Blakeman said. “We are grateful for the support we received from the City of Parksville, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, BC Housing, the Regional District of Nanaimo and community members. It makes a significant difference when many layers of support come together from all levels of government to the local community. We look forward to future projects like this one in Parksville.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 200 homes in Parksville.

Quotes:

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction —

“Affordable and accessible housing is life changing for people struggling to get by. More people receiving income or disability assistance will have a place to call home with this beautiful and dignified new affordable housing in Parksville.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $9.5 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide approximately $582,000 in annual operating funding.

The federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided approximately $750,000 in grant funding and approximately $19 million in financing through its National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The City of Parksville and the Regional District of Nanaimo waived fees totalling $725,000 for this development.

