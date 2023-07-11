Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,839 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality Alert - Health Advisory Ozone

RHODE ISLAND, July 11 - PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and well into the evening on Wednesday, July 12. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide with some light fire smoke expected in the area. The highest ozone levels are expected in the southern portion of the state, with the very highest readings along the immediate coastline. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.

The Rhode Island Department of Health warns that unhealthy levels of ozone can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma and other respiratory ailments. These symptoms are worsened by exercise and heavy activity. The children, elderly and people who have underlying lung diseases, such as asthma, are at particular risk of suffering from these effects. As ozone levels increase, the number of people affected, and the severity of the health effects also increase.

To avoid experiencing these effects, limit outdoor exercise and strenuous activity and stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible, during the afternoon and evening hours when ozone levels are highest. Schedule outdoor exercise and children's outdoor activities during the morning hours. Individuals who experience respiratory symptoms may wish to consult their doctors.

Rhode Island residents can help reduce air pollutant emissions. Limit car travel and the use of small engines, lawn motors and charcoal lighter fuels. Travel by bus or carpool whenever possible, particularly during high ozone periods.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Use AirNow.gov or download the AirNOW application for smart phones to check the current air quality and decide if it is a good time to be active outdoors.

For detailed information, please refer to DEM's air quality forecast page.

https://dem.ri.gov/environmental-protection-bureau/air-resources/air-quality-forecast

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.

You just read:

Air Quality Alert - Health Advisory Ozone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more