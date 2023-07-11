Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the 1500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspects, one who was on foot and the other who was on a motorcycle, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect on the motorcycle brandished a handgun and the suspects demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect who was on foot then fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle along with the other suspect. Both motorcycles have since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

