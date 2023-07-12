DynaGraphics Commercial Printing Announces FSCⓇ Certification to Support Responsible Forestry and Sustainability
FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DynaGraphics, Reno’s premiere commercial printing company, is excited to announce they are the only printer headquartered in the Reno/Sparks area to obtain the Forest Stewardship CouncilⓇ certification (FSCⓇ C041262). FSC certification is just one aspect of DynaGraphics commitment to both customers and the sustainability of the earth’s resources.
“Providing options for every type of print job is the name of our game.” Said Tom Santurri, Data & Mailing Manager. “Sustainable options are one way we work to accommodate our clients needs.”
DynaGraphics is a member of the Sustainable Northwest’s FSC Group, a non-profit organization, FSC certifier and FSC member. Their standards come from an internationally agreed upon set of guidelines for responsible forestry. Their goal is maintaining sustainability, helping local economies, restoring ecosystems, and making the use of FSC products attainable for businesses of any size.
“Sustainability is part of the evolution of DynaGraphics, this certification is another step towards that future.” Said Zack Tsuji, President and COO. “Our goal is to use our natural resources responsibly and provide as many options as possible for our clients.”
FSC certification allows DynaGraphics the option to accommodate a customer's request to use sustainable products and practices to execute printing jobs. Customers that choose to take advantage of the FSC approved products can display the FSC logo on printed materials, letting customers know that sustainability is a core value of the company.
About DynaGraphics
DynaGraphics innovative print solutions turn visual communication ideas into client realities. With 50+ years providing commercial digital and offset printing for greater Reno, DynaGraphics exceeds client expectations with a solution-based approach, state-of-the-art equipment, and competitive pricing. From simple brochures to complex variable data mailings, and everything in between—there isn’t a better choice than DynaGraphics. See the difference at www.dynagraphicprinting.com.
Jennifer Lopez
