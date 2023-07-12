The Art of Anthropology Presents "Escape the Gods:” A Controversial Bestseller that Sparks Debate on Religious Education
The book was written by acclaimed author, K.S.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Anthropology is thrilled to announce that its latest release, Escape the Gods, is topping charts as a bestseller in three categories on Amazon and Google Play.
A significant conversation starter, the book daringly places religion under a microscope, triggering backlash and encouraging discourse in academic circles. Challenging the status quo, it raises pertinent questions about indoctrination in schools, which is rapidly becoming a topic of national concern.
"The book aims to ignite a dialogue rather than foster confrontation," says author of the book, K.S. "Even though naysayers provide a lot of insulting, fake, and bad feedback to silence the book, I am not afraid of controversy if it can lead to an open and respectful conversation about religious practices and beliefs."
According to K.S., global origin stories connected humans with the universe and unseen dimensions. A desire to understand the mysteries of the universe led the masses to nature worship. Later, cults evolved into organized religions with chaotic beliefs. Science emerged with ever-changing theories presented as “facts.”
“After billions of years of silence, scriptures told of divine births, astronomical signs, and entities,” K.S. states. “Crucifixions, resurrections, miracles, and catastrophic floods splashed across parchments. Human sacrifices to sacred bulls and symbolic serpents protected the faithful. Eating human flesh, drinking blood, and pedophilia quietly coiled around religions. An invisible ominous conflicted overseer threatened the world with eternal damnation. Millenniums of religious ideologies stoked the fires of wars. Indoctrination devolved the intellect of humanity. My aim with Escape the Gods is to bring these fanatical ideologies to light – no matter who is offended.”
Praised by critics and readers alike, Escape the Gods has made waves in various sectors of society. Modern Anthropology, for example, comments, "In this brilliant offering, religions and cultures are compared and exposed by their own words and actions."
Additionally, Newsbreak, in its review, underlined, "Controversial knowledge intersects with comparative religion and culture. Bravo!" Global Books adds another dimension to the discussion, stating, "The book does not espouse atheism, in fact, atheists are forced to rethink their beliefs or lack of beliefs as well."
Escape the Gods continues to create a stir in the religious and secular communities, pushing the boundaries of conventional discourse and paving the way for an open, objective examination of religious practices and their role in education.
To purchase a copy of Escape the Gods, head to Amazon and Google Play.
About the Company
The Art of Anthropology is an organization dedicated to promoting open conversations about cultural norms and societal practices. It encourages questioning, exploring, and understanding the myriad facets of human life through various mediums like literature, arts, and discussions.
T. Chambers
The Art of Anthropology
info@theartofanthropology.com