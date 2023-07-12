Rosie Tran on ‘Wokeness’ in Comedy, with Bart Baggett on The Bart Show

Rosie Tran, comedic prodigy, podcaster, and author, was interviewed by Bart Baggett of The Bart Show on why censorship has no place in comedy.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released episode of The Bart Show, Rosie Tran and host Bart Baggett discuss why censorship and policing is bad for comedians and the entertainment industry in general. Rosie shares her own personal, painful experience with being attacked by a cyber mob for four days straight on Twitter after making a joke about Asian women, in spite of being an Asian woman herself. Rosie believes wholeheartedly that people who are offended by comedy are completely missing the point of comedy.



Bart Baggett and Rosie Tran discuss:

Why political comedy is the most difficult form of comedy.

How comedy audiences who cannot laugh at dark or serious subject matter are missing the point of comedy entirely. Comedy relieves suffering and dark times call for delightfully clever comic voices with a non-censored platform.

How comedy can help people to process difficult emotions and situations.

Why Rosie, as a self-confessed bad Asian woman driver, has received backlash for making jokes about Asian drivers.

How a 30 second clip caused Rosie to be the target of a cyber mob attack on Twitter.

Why professional comedians should steer away from censoring or policing themselves and one another.

Rosie get her handwriting analyzed and she passes with flying colors. Handwriting analysis, Bart discovered not all comedians have dark troubled souls.

Why Rosie created Out of the Box Podcast and what types of guests she features



Rosie Tran, Comedian and Podcast Host

Podcast Quotes:

“In meditation, my monkey brain comes out. All these thoughts just come barfing out…But I wouldn't say ‘writing’-- I come up with a lot of jokes, because it's not really writing.” (6:11-6:23 | Rosie)

“Topics are the hardest form of comedy, because if you don't do it right, you can alienate people.” (6:45-6:50 | Rosie)

“Political comedians are really brave, because you're really putting yourself out there. I haven't had the cojones to put myself out there politically. But also, I still don't really know what my political views are…I think a lot of people like that, too. So maybe I should write jokes about that to people that say, ‘I don't know where I go.” (7:44-8:15 | Rosie)

“Making fun of death, or politics, or things that are really serious can be so fun and transformational, and so I think people who don't laugh at serious stuff are missing the point of comedy, which is to make fun of it.” (9:22-9:38 | Rosie)

“A real woke person…would say, ‘Hey, if this is coming from a good place, or this is funny, then it's OK.’ But woke is now turning into censorship.” (14:20-14:31 | Rosie)

“The people who can get away with it, like Bill Burr, already have a career…people like me and you might suffer because we're still growing our audience and still growing our fans.” (16:54-17:10 | Rosie)

“I love a person. I hate people…a person can be exceptional.” (24:41-25:04 | Rosie)

About Rosie Tran:

Rosie Tran is one of the fastest rising stars in the entertainment business. As a stand up comedian, writer, podcast personality, and actress, she has toured internationally, at comedy clubs, colleges, and overseas for the USO in Europe and the Middle East. She has been a featured performer at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, the Boston International Comedy Festival, the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and Funnyfest in Canada, to name a few. She is listed as one of the top 200 U.S. Comedians by Ranker.com and has studied with the top mentors in the country, from the late Paul Sills, founder of the original Second City in Chicago to Gary Austin, father of the Groundlings School in Los Angeles.

As a writer, Rosie has been featured in dozens of comedy joke books, including, “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Jokes” and “The Comedy Thesaurus.” Her new book, “52 Weeks to Meditation: A Self Guided Journey” provides helpful strategies for balanced living in a world of ups and downs. Rosie also hosts her own wildly successful podcast called "Out of the Box'' which was voted as a Stitcher Top New Podcast. She is known for having thought provoking and forward thinking guests including NY Times Best Sellers, religious and political leaders, and even a Nobel Peace Prize nominee!

To learn more about Rosie Tran visit her website (Rosie Tran) and follow her on social media (Instagram).



About Bart Baggett:

For the past decade Bart Baggett has been known as one of the worlds’ top forensic handwriting experts, an internationally acclaimed speaker and author, and a highly regarded TV legal consultant & expert witness.

His personal development books like The Magic Question and Success Secrets of the Rich and Happy are still in print and distributed worldwide. In his spare time, Bart scuba dives with stingrays, does stand-up comedy & even has appeared in 16 feature films. In 2022, Bart Baggett performed stand-up comedy alongside Rosie Tran, Camilla and John Cleese at the Punching Up Comedy Festival in Las Vegas at FreedomFest.

To learn more about Bart Baggett visit his website (Bart Baggett).



About The Bart Show:

The Bart Show is a weekly podcast that brings you the world’s most interesting people. Hosted by author and world-famous handwriting expert Bart Baggett, each week he takes a look into the minds of some of the funniest, brightest, and even the strangest people you would never meet on your own.

If words like honesty, playfulness, success, authenticity, fun, and freedom resonate with you… The Bart Show will quickly become your favorite podcast. It’s a comedy show infused with personal development and psychology.



Listen to, or watch, the full podcast interview by Bart Baggett with comedian Rosie Tran on your preferred podcast channel.

