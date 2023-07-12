Automotive Front End Module Market is Anticipated to Expand at US$ 23.7 Billion at CAGR 6.3% by the forecast period 2033 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The utilization of cost-saving techniques in production and the introduction of innovative front-end modules not only decrease labor and assembly expenses but also enhance pedestrian safety, potentially driving the expansion of the market share for automotive front-end modules. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) serve as a preferred sales route for front-end components, while the ORM channel is expected to contribute to market growth. The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market for automotive front-end modules.

The global automotive front end module market is expected to capture a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 23.7 billion by 2032, up from US$ 12.8 billion in 2023.



How can Manufacturers Expand the Global Market?

Manufacturers are innovating advanced and improved products by adopting robotics and automotive technologies to expand the global market. They adopt several marketing strategies to drive the market. These strategies are as follows:

Product Innovation: Manufacturers invest much in research and development activities to innovate advanced automotive front-end modules. These innovations enhance safety, reduce weight, and improve functionality with integrated advanced technologies such as sensors and cameras.





Collaborations and Partnerships: Manufacturers are expanding the global market by collaborating with other institutions such as research institutions, suppliers, and automotive experts. Their collaboration and partnerships enhance their reach to find more relevant consumers and increase sales.



Global Expansion: The growing economies, number of manufacturers, and increasing demand among potential customers expand the global reach. These manufacturers expand their production all around the globe by connecting local manufacturers and supply chains and reducing production costs.





Acquisitions and Mergers: Several manufacturers are merging and acquiring other key companies to expand their business portfolios. Through these, they stay ahead of the competition and access new markets.





Lightweight Materials: With the increasing demand for fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, the manufacturers develop automotive front-end modules with lightweight materials. It reduces vehicle weight and performance and improves fuel economy.





Focus on Safety: Manufacturers focus on vehicles' and passengers' safety. They are designing front-end modules with advanced safety standards.





Sustainable Practices: Manufacturers are increasing concerns about environmental safety. These manufacturers are promoting green initiatives by recycling materials for designing front-end modules. Through these, they can reduce emissions and promote sustainability.



Through these factors, these manufacturers are expanding the global market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways are:

The automotive front-end module market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 12.8 billion with a CAGR of 6.3% in 2023.





The United States is estimated to register a share of 8.2% in the global market by 2033.





Japan is anticipated to capture a share of 6.8% of the global market during the forecast period.





With a share of 13.3%, Germany is significantly driving the global market by 2033.



How Prominent Players Are Taking Their Efforts in the Global Market?

The market is highly fragmented by the present key players worldwide. These players invest heavily in research and development activities to bring innovative ideas to develop new products. They focus on customers' needs and innovate products to satisfy them.

These players are bringing strategic ideas to fuel the global market—these strategic innovations such as partnerships, product launches, mergers, agreements, and acquisitions. Key players are trying to develop advanced products to achieve their goals.

Major Market Players are:

Faurecia

MAHLE GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo S.A.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Plastic Omnium

SMRPBV

SL Corporation

Montaplast GmbH

WHEEL MOVERS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

Batsons Industries

Inteva Products

Minda Vast Access Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Hanon Systems

Samvardhana Motherson Group

HBPO Group

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd.

Prabha Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Strattec Security Co.

U-Shin Ltd.

Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd.

Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co.



Recent Developments in this Market are:



In 2021, Faurecia S.A. announced its acquisition of Units LTD. This acquisition took place to reduce carbon emissions with advanced biometric spray technology for commercial vehicles.

Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Radiator

Motor

Fan Condenser

Internal Air Cooler

Radiator Core Support

Oil Cooler

Headlight

Front Grill

Front Active Grill

Bumpers

Horn Assembly

Fenders

Hose Assembly

Bracket Assembly

Automotive Air Quality Sensor

Crash Management System

By Material:

Steel

Composite

Hybrid

Plastic

By Vehicle Type:

PC

LCV

HCV



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



