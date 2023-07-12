Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault Offense: 400 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 400 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:50 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims and attempted to take their vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by MPD officers with assistance from the US Capitol Police.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, 33-year-old Kwuan Arrington, of Trenton, NJ, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Simple Assault.

