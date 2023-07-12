Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:40 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: