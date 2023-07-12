Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 5800 Block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the 5800 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims to exit the vehicle. The victims complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended, and a handgun was recovered by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

