Suspect Sought in Credit Card Fraud Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Credit Card Fraud offenses that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the Fifth District.

At approximately 7:59 pm, the suspect fraudulently used the victim’s credit card at an establishment in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 8:42 pm, the suspect fraudulently used the victim’s credit card at an establishment in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###