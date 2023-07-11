Governor to travel out of state for multiple events

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to several out-of-state events beginning on Tuesday.

First, Gov. Lujan Grisham will travel to Atlantic City, New Jersey for the annual summer meeting of the National Governors Association. While there, she will meet with the Council of Governors, which she was appointed to by President Biden earlier this year. She will also meet with high-level officials from FEMA and the Department of Defense to discuss wildfire recovery efforts and supporting New Mexico’s military families.

The governor will then travel to Michigan for a meeting of female Democratic governors.

On Sunday, the governor will travel to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with federal officials at the White House. On Wednesday morning, she will deliver a keynote address during a White House event on early childhood education and child care.

She is expected to return on Wednesday, July 19.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of the governor during her time out of state.