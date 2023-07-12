Shaftsbury Barracks/Theft of Tractor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003293
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Between 07/04/23 and 07/09/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rod and Gun Club Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Stolen tractor
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Resident of Rod and Gun Club Road
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 11th, 2023, the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury were notified of a theft of a 2015 TYM T254 tractor. The tractor is red in color and contains a quick attach loader and backhoe. The tractor was removed from a residence on Rod and Gun Club Road between the above time frame. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating this incident. Anyone with further information about this incident asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury.
Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Tel: (802) 442-5421
Fax: (802) 442-3263
Email: Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov