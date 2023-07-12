Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/Theft of Tractor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003293

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton                           

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Between 07/04/23 and 07/09/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rod and Gun Club Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen tractor

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown at this time                                                           

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  N/A

 

              VICTIM: Resident of Rod and Gun Club Road

              AGE: 

              CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 11th, 2023, the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury were notified of a theft of a 2015 TYM T254 tractor.  The tractor is red in color and contains a quick attach loader and backhoe.  The tractor was removed from a residence on Rod and Gun Club Road between the above time frame.  The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating this incident.  Anyone with further information about this incident asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury.

              

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton

Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: (802) 442-5421

Fax: (802) 442-3263

Email:  Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov

 

