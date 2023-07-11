07/11/23 – POLIHALE STATE PARK FOCUS OF UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: July 11, 2023

POLIHALE STATE PARK FOCUS OF UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETING

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/500161081

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is hosting a community meeting to share input regarding Polihale State Park. The input was received by a survey and during previous open house events.

The July 18 meeting will provide an inclusive space for DSP staff and the community to talk story and give voice to goals and concerns for the park. Staff will also share preliminary master plan concepts that offer guidance for sound management to mālama the park based on community feedback.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Kekaha Neighborhood Center

8130 ‘Elepaio Rd.

Kekaha, HI 96752

If you can’t attend in person, you can provide feedback by sending an email to [email protected]. Presentation slides and community survey input will be posted on the DLNR Polihale State Park webpage.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Polihale State Park media clips (Dec. 2020):

https://vimeo.com/500161081

Photographs – Polihale State Park (Dec. 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/s/k9tvw5jyw774mnd/GOPR2889.JPG?dl=0

DLNR Polihale State Park webpage:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/kauai/polihale-state-park/

Polihale Community Outreach Meeting flyer (pdf)

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]