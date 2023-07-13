Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,736 in the last 365 days.

Mayak Real Estate Unveils Exciting Partnership Opportunity: Earn Rewards for Referring Clients Worldwide

Mayak Real Estate

Refer your contacts or clients looking to buy or sell real estate in the UAE to our company through the partner portal and earn rewards for successful agreement

Our partnership program extends our reach and rewards contributors. It reflects our commitment to partner growth and satisfaction.”
— Evgenia Timofeenko
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayak Real Estate, a prominent real estate agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated partnership program. With a focus on building long-term relationships, the agency aims to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for clients. The program encourages referrals and offers generous rewards for successful collaborations.

At Mayak Real Estate, we recognize the significance of establishing strong partnerships within the real estate industry. By fostering trusted alliances, we aim to create an environment where clients feel comfortable and supported throughout the property buying process. Through our new partnership program, we provide individuals and businesses with an opportunity to refer potential buyers and sellers of real estate in the UAE. This mutually beneficial collaboration allows participants to earn rewards for each successfully closed agreement, reinforcing our commitment to building lasting connections and providing exceptional service.

According to Evgenia Timofeenko, the founder of Mayak Real Estate, "Our partnership program is an exciting initiative that enables us to extend our reach and reward those who contribute to our success. We value the trust and support of our partners, and this program is a testament to our commitment to their growth and satisfaction."

Mayak Real Estate offers a comprehensive range of properties across various countries, including Europe and Asia. Our extensive real estate database encompasses residential, commercial, and industrial properties, ensuring a diverse selection for our clients.

With a dedicated team of agents who possess in-depth market expertise and strong local and international networks, Mayak Real Estate provides international clients and investors with a seamless and confidential experience. From assisting with documentation and opening bank accounts to offering personalized guidance at every stage of the buying and selling process, our company ensures that clients receive full support and comprehensive services.

To guarantee transparency and accountability, our partnership agreements formalize the collaboration, and our partner portal provides a user-friendly platform for tracking client interactions and staying informed about the progress of referrals.

Mayak Real Estate's partnership program rewards individuals and businesses for referring potential buyers and sellers of real estate in the UAE.
The program is open to both individuals and legal entities.
Mayak Real Estate guarantees confidentiality, market expertise, and established local and international relationships.
The company offers a wide range of properties globally, including residential, commercial, and industrial real estate.
Mayak Real Estate provides comprehensive support throughout the buying and selling process, including assistance with documentation and related services.

For more information about the partnership program or to inquire about becoming a partner, please contact.

Evgenia Timofeenko
Mayak Real Estate
+971 586908803
marketing@mayak.ae
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Mayak Real Estate Unveils Exciting Partnership Opportunity: Earn Rewards for Referring Clients Worldwide

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more